BOCA RATON, Fla. , June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that Joe Sardano, the company’s chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion today at the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds Weekly Continuing Education Series. The program, titled “Directions in Dermatology and Their Impact on You: Patients, Practice and Pharma,” is part of the recent online series titled “Evolving Concepts in Dermatology; Dermatology Industry Leaders: The Path Forward.”

Mr. Sardano will discuss superficial radiation therapy (SRT) and its place in the dermatology practice. This is the second session in the series that will feature SRT. Participants in today’s session will receive continuing medical education (CME) credits.

“I’m delighted to take part in this valuable offering from Dermatology University as the global pandemic and recommendations against large gatherings have necessitated a move to virtual programs,” said Mr. Sardano. “Our participation is evidence of Sensus’ continuing efforts to support dermatology practices and clinicians in creative ways. My panel participation follows the very informative talk delivered last week as part of this CME Series by Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz, during which he discussed the use of SRT for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids.”

About the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds

The Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds (FCVGR) is a new online series designed to help maintain the educational opportunities for dermatologists as if they were able to attend grand rounds in person. FCVGR consists of weekly CME sessions on a variety of dermatological diseases and tools.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .