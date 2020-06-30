MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the commencement of its first exploration program on the Lewis gold project, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 60 kilometres southwest of the town of Chapais in Abitibi, Quebec. The Lewis project consists of 172 claims (95 km2) and covers a strategic position proximal to the Guercheville-Opawica deformation zone.



The Lewis gold property is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit jointly held by Iamgold Corporation (75%) and Vanstar Mining Resources (25%), which hosts inferred resources totalling 96.99 million tonnes at a grade of 1.02 g/t Au for 3.19 million ounces of gold (Source: Iamgold Corporation website; as at December 31, 2019). Approximately 12 kilometres west of the Lewis property, the former Lac Shortt mine historically produced 2.7 million tonnes of ore grading 4.6 g/t Au (Source: MERN-SIGEOM).

Cautionary statement:

Mineralization occurring at the Nelligan and Lac Shortt gold deposits and at showings located on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Lewis property held by Midland.

This first field program, scheduled over a period of three weeks, mainly consists in prospecting work to test several structural and geochemical targets identified based on a compilation by Midland focussing on the Guercheville-Opawica structural corridor over a distance of more than 10 kilometres. The targeted areas are readily accessible and are located along the extensions of several historical occurrences located near the property, a few of which are located less than one (1) kilometre west of the Lewis property.

Savane showing: 7.9 g/t Au over 0.9 m and 6.3 g/t Au over 1.2 m (*channel samples; GM40740)

Relique showing: 3.8 g/t Au over 4.2 m (*channel sample; GM48897)

Butte showing: 21.3 g/t Au over 0.6 m and 6.5 g/t Au over 0.6 m (*channel samples; GM40757, GM48897)

* (Source: MERN-SIGEOM; NTS sheet 32G12)

Cautionary statement:

The true thickness of historical drill intercepts and channel samples listed in this press release cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

The health and safety of our workers and contractors comes first, and we are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by complying with health and safety measures recommended by Public Health officials, and INSPQ and CNESST regulations governing the reopening of mineral exploration activities in Quebec.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, O3 Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release including the content of the historical assessment report filed as GM 57119 in the Quebec government database.

