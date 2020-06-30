CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Endexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today proudly announced the Company sponsored, Dr. Tony Lee, Winner of the 2020 “Arizona Man of the Year” for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Tony is an outstanding citizen, dedicated to our community and a long-time volunteer. Tony was the top fundraising man in this year’s campaign, “The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Arizona Chapter.” He and his team were able to set a new record for fundraising in Arizona, during the global pandemic, nonetheless. His impact will be recognized by the LLS as they continue to make it their mission to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, myeloma, blood cancer, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

“We were honored to sponsor Dr. Tony Lee alongside his fundraising in the Arizona community. Earlier this year, CBD Unlimited sponsored Sophie’s Golf Day tournament for our fifth year, and the community effort that we have experienced is remarkable,” commented CEO and Chairman, Todd Davis. “We are proud volunteers and sponsors of such a heartfelt and noble initiative,” added Mr. Davis.

“Our products have proven to support patients of all kinds, by providing them an improved and more comfortable experience with our products that offer controlled dosing, targeted delivery, and advanced formulas providing experience with impact. We look forward to continuing to support “The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society” by sponsoring members and volunteers alongside Sophie’s Golf Day Tournament,” continued Davis.

For donations and support please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/llsaz/posts/2623595074425478?comment_id=2628889773896008

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance, and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis, Chairman and CEO

endexx@endexx.com

480-595-6900

Attachment