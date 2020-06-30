New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917849/?utm_source=GNW



The global organic oilseed farming market is expected to decline from $7.91 billion in 2019 to $7.90 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.08%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $9.67 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.96%.



The organic oilseed farming market consists of sales of oilseeds by farms that produce them organically without the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides and genetically modified organisms.



The organic oilseed farming market covered in this report is segmented by type into soybeans; sesame; rapeseed; groundnuts; sunflower seed; others and by application into household consumption; food-service; bio-fuels; others.



The mechanical weed management method is gaining traction in the organic oilseed farming market. The most common problem associated with organic oilseeds is the growth of weeds that destroy the crop. To remove weeds non-chemically, Vytautas Magnus University Agriculture Academy conducted a field experiment and has inferred that thermal and mechanical weed control alongside the bio-preparations in droughty years significantly reduced the number of weed seedlings in the growing seasons, namely autumn and spring.



Growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and its by-products is driving the organic oilseeds farming market. The increase in awareness about the harmful effects of conventionally produced oil on an individual’s health as well as on the environment is making individuals prefer the oil produced from organic oilseeds. The demand is not only for edible purposes but also to produce greener cosmetics. The by-products produced after the extraction from organic oilseeds are used as a high protein organic feed for animals reared through the organic way. For instance, in June 2019, five farmers of Scotland, with support from Scotland’s Rural Innovation Support Service (RISS) has launched a pilot project along with a feed processor to grow the first organic oilseed rape crop of the UK to meet the demand for organic protein feed for pigs. Trillium Organics is offering USDA certified organic skincare products made from organically produced ingredients. Their organic body oil is made with olive, jojoba and sunflower oils. Therefore, the growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and its by-products drives the organic oilseed farming market.





