Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded a 7.8-million-euro cruise newbuild contract for the delivery of its advanced technologies for wastewater purification, garbage handling and food waste processing. The Scanship systems will be installed on two mega sized cruise ships entering service in 2026 and 2027, being part of an ongoing 6 ship newbuild program in Italy for one of the larger Miami based shipowners. Scanship has previously entered into contracts for the other ships in the program.

“We feel humbled by how the major shipowners and yards are moving forward with a commitment in these disruptive times, and proud to once again being selected as their partner delivering technologies for environmental compliance and cleaner oceans”: says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA in a statement.





