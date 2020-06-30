Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center market in Thailand is growing rapidly due to digital transformation initiatives implemented by the government and increasing data center adoption by small, medium, and large enterprises.

Emerging disruptive technologies can transform the businesses of an enterprise digitally. Increase in the migration of over the top (OTT) and content service providers (CSP) players, incoming investments from global cloud vendors, favorable government policies, and the emergence of disruptive technologies are the primary driving forces increasing the adoption of data center services.



The Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is the prime driver of the demand for data center services followed by the automotive, content provider, and retail sectors. The growing demand for hyper scale cloud services, increasing focus on the digitization of businesses, and government expansion policies are also significant drivers for the data center market.



Research Scope

This research service provides an overview of the data center market, including emerging trends, the key locations of data centers and their significance, drivers, restraints, present and forecasted revenue, competitive positioning, pricing, and key strategic initiatives of competitors.

Thailand's data center market is one of the primary data center markets in the world and is poised to experience exponential growth due to the abundant availability of resources as well as favorable government policies concerning data center infrastructure. The government of Thailand and various enterprises are looking to increase data center adoption to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global as well as local data center vendors. The government of Thailand is focusing on enhancing the telecommunications and network infrastructure of the country to support hyper-scale data centers.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the addressable market opportunity for data center service providers in Thailand?

What are the expected growth rates and key drivers of growth for specific services areas for the data center market in Thailand?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of the data center services market in Thailand?

What are the significant developments in the data center service market in Thailand?

Which are the key participants in the market and what is the average pricing per rack and KVH?

Who are the leading market players in the data center market in Thailand? What is the competitive positioning of the key players in the Thailand data center market?

Where are the key industry technology trends in the Thailand data center market?

Companies Mentioned



Advanced Info Service (AIS)

CAT Telecom

SuperNAP

True IDC

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Key Findings and Market Overview

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Key Data Center Locations

Thailand - Demand Split

Key Government Initiatives to Boost Digital Economy

3. Drivers and Restraints - Data Center Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Data Center Services Market

Revenue Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Data Center Pricing Trend in Thailand

5. Market Share, Competitive Factors and Competitive Analysis - Data Center Services Market

Market Share by Raised Floor Space

Competitive Environment

6. Competitive Landscape

Advanced Info Service (AIS)

True IDC

SuperNAP

CAT Telecom

7. Other Market Participants - Snapshot and Competitive Factors & Assessment

Other Market Participants - Snapshot

8. Competitive Factors and Assessment

Key Data Center Investments and Highlights 2019-2020

9. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Data Center Service Providers (DCSPs), Thailand, 2019

10. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63wdv8

