Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center market in Thailand is growing rapidly due to digital transformation initiatives implemented by the government and increasing data center adoption by small, medium, and large enterprises.
Emerging disruptive technologies can transform the businesses of an enterprise digitally. Increase in the migration of over the top (OTT) and content service providers (CSP) players, incoming investments from global cloud vendors, favorable government policies, and the emergence of disruptive technologies are the primary driving forces increasing the adoption of data center services.
The Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is the prime driver of the demand for data center services followed by the automotive, content provider, and retail sectors. The growing demand for hyper scale cloud services, increasing focus on the digitization of businesses, and government expansion policies are also significant drivers for the data center market.
This research service provides an overview of the data center market, including emerging trends, the key locations of data centers and their significance, drivers, restraints, present and forecasted revenue, competitive positioning, pricing, and key strategic initiatives of competitors.
Thailand's data center market is one of the primary data center markets in the world and is poised to experience exponential growth due to the abundant availability of resources as well as favorable government policies concerning data center infrastructure. The government of Thailand and various enterprises are looking to increase data center adoption to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global as well as local data center vendors. The government of Thailand is focusing on enhancing the telecommunications and network infrastructure of the country to support hyper-scale data centers.
