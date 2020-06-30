ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (30 June 2020) – IMCD N.V. (hereafter “IMCD” or the “Company”) announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today were adopted. This includes the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2019 and approval of the dividend proposal of EUR 0.90 per share in cash. The dividend calendar is as follows:

Thursday 2 July 2020 - Ex-dividend date

Friday 3 July 2020 - Record date

Monday 6 July 2020 - Payment date





Please find attached the full press release.





Attachment