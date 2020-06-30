NASHUA, N.H., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study. The 6th annual report is a broad assessment of the enterprise performance management (EPM) market, providing a comprehensive look at user perceptions and intentions.



The report examines overall importance of EPM, adoption trends, implementation and sourcing strategies, planning priorities, and use of rolling forecasts. It also includes an analysis of EPM and data-driven decision-making, as well as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on EPM.

According to the study, adoption of enterprise management software increased in 2020, providing evidence of growing market maturity in the last 12 months. Fifty-five percent of respondents already use or are currently evaluating enterprise performance management software.

“Enterprise performance management remains an important technology, with 78 percent of respondents rating it as ‘critical’, ‘very important’, or ‘important’ this year,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “As organizations strive to make sense of the evolving market conditions currently driven by the global health pandemic, we hope our analysis of EPM dynamics will provide guidance to help them successfully navigate through this challenging time.”

The study shows that annual financial budgets remain the highest priority planning capability in enterprise performance management. This year 59 percent of respondents prefer sourcing enterprise performance management from specialist vendors, up from 50 percent in 2019.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2020 Enterprise Performance Management Market Study, visit www.epm.report .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.