This 17th annual edition of the Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report addresses revenue for fiscal 2019 and provides a rigorous and insightful analysis of the financial performance of the leading and contending WFO suite providers, applications, and sectors. It presents the most detailed and accurate coverage of WFO market activity, including a close examination of the vendors' performance and 5-year trends for this vital technology sector.

The contact center suite market showed healthy growth in 2019. Total company GAAP revenue increased 6.3%, from $3,609.8 million in 2018 to $3,838.6 million in 2019. The contact center WFO segment, in particular, saw strong results in 2019. Contact center WFO revenue grew from $1,855.2 million in 2018 to $2,069.8 million in 2019, an increase of $214.6 million, or 11.6%. The contact center WFO segment hit a significant milestone in 2019 when this mature IT sector exceeded $2 billion in revenue for the first time.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, with companies transitioning to a work-at-home (WAH) model, contact centers proved their flexibility and agility, setting the stage for future cultural, operational, and technical changes. WFO will play an important role in the new normal world of service following the pandemic; WFO solutions are going to come out of the COVID-19 crisis stronger than they went in. Contact centers are more essential than ever, and organizations will continue to need the capabilities that WFO solutions provide. When economies around the world recover, WFO solutions will attract investments and likely see the start of a replacement cycle. Artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and automation will be instrumental in the future of contact center applications.

The report provides a detailed breakdown and analysis of revenue for the following 21 named vendors: 88, ASC, Aspect, Avaya, Calabrio, ComputerTel, CSI/Virtual Observer, DVSAnalytics, Enghouse, Envision, Genesys, HigherGround, Mitel, NICE, OnviSource, OpenText, Serenova, Verint, VirtualLogger, Xarios, and ZOOM International. (Revenue for Avaya is included at a high level but not in the detailed analyses).

The report includes:

Total company GAAP revenue and market share analysis for all vendors who sell workforce optimization suites for contact centers and other uses

Revenue analysis and market share for the two primary industry categories: enterprise and security

Drill-down analyses of WFO market revenue and market share, from total company to contact-center-only views of the data

Revenue and market share analyses for the two core applications of WFO suites - recording and QM

Year-over-year comparisons and analysis of 2018 and 2019 revenue and market share for the total company on a GAAP, contact center WFO, revenue source, and sales-channel basis

Five-year revenue trend analyses for total company GAAP revenue, contact center WFO, geography, vertical, revenue source and sales channel

Five-year revenue trends by application for 14 workforce optimization segments, including: recording (contact center and non-contact- center), QM, WFM (contact center and non-contact- center), interaction analytics, performance management, surveying/VoC, desktop analytics (DA), RPA, knowledge management (KM), customer journey analytics (CJA), eLearning/coaching and gamification

The geographical analysis of revenue and market share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA)/Middle East and Africa (MEA) (combined), by the vendor for each region

Back-office/branch revenue and market share analysis

Revenue source (license/software, cloud/hosted/software as a service (SaaS), services, and hardware) revenue and market share analysis, by the vendor

This report is a principal resource for vendors, investors, and members of the financial community who want to understand the current status and assess the future performance of the perseverant WFO market and its competitors.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Introduction Financial Information Sources Debates about Methodology Methodology 2019 Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share (all WFO-related vendors) 2019 Revenue and Market Share by Industry Category 2019 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share 2019 Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share 2019 Quality Management Revenue and Market Share Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share, 2019 vs. 2018 Comparison Total Company GAAP Revenue, 2019 vs. 2018 Comparison Total Company GAAP Revenue Trends, 2015 - 2019 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Revenue, 2019 vs. 2018 Comparison Contact Center WFO Revenue Trends, 2015 - 2019 2019 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share, by Application 2019 Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share 2019 Contact Center Recording Revenue and Market Share 2019 Non-Contact-Center Recording Revenue and Market Share 2019 Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share 2019 Total Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share 2019 Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share, by Segment WFO Revenue Trends by Geography, 2015 - 2019 2019 North America (US and Canada) Revenue and Market Share 2019 Europe Revenue and Market Share 2019 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Market Share 2019 Rest-of-World (CALA and MEA) Revenue and Market Share Revenue Trends by Vertical, 2015 - 2019 2019 Back-Office/Branch Revenue and Market Share 2019 Hardware Revenue and Market Share 2019 License/Software Revenue and Market Share 2019 Cloud/Hosted/Software-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share 2019 Services Revenue and Market Share Revenue Source Analysis, 2019 vs. 2018 Revenue Source Trends, 2015 - 2019 2019 Direct Revenue and Market Share 2019 Indirect Revenue and Market Share Revenue by Sales Channel Analysis, 2019 vs. 2018 Comparison Revenue by Sales Channel Trends, 2015 - 2019

Companies Mentioned



88

ASC

Aspect

Avaya

Calabrio

ComputerTel

CSI/Virtual Observer

DVSAnalytics

Enghouse

Envision

Genesys

HigherGround

Mitel

NICE

OnviSource

OpenText

Serenova

Verint

VirtualLogger

Xarios

ZOOM International

