Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 17th annual edition of the Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report addresses revenue for fiscal 2019 and provides a rigorous and insightful analysis of the financial performance of the leading and contending WFO suite providers, applications, and sectors. It presents the most detailed and accurate coverage of WFO market activity, including a close examination of the vendors' performance and 5-year trends for this vital technology sector.
The contact center suite market showed healthy growth in 2019. Total company GAAP revenue increased 6.3%, from $3,609.8 million in 2018 to $3,838.6 million in 2019. The contact center WFO segment, in particular, saw strong results in 2019. Contact center WFO revenue grew from $1,855.2 million in 2018 to $2,069.8 million in 2019, an increase of $214.6 million, or 11.6%. The contact center WFO segment hit a significant milestone in 2019 when this mature IT sector exceeded $2 billion in revenue for the first time.
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, with companies transitioning to a work-at-home (WAH) model, contact centers proved their flexibility and agility, setting the stage for future cultural, operational, and technical changes. WFO will play an important role in the new normal world of service following the pandemic; WFO solutions are going to come out of the COVID-19 crisis stronger than they went in. Contact centers are more essential than ever, and organizations will continue to need the capabilities that WFO solutions provide. When economies around the world recover, WFO solutions will attract investments and likely see the start of a replacement cycle. Artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and automation will be instrumental in the future of contact center applications.
The report provides a detailed breakdown and analysis of revenue for the following 21 named vendors: 88, ASC, Aspect, Avaya, Calabrio, ComputerTel, CSI/Virtual Observer, DVSAnalytics, Enghouse, Envision, Genesys, HigherGround, Mitel, NICE, OnviSource, OpenText, Serenova, Verint, VirtualLogger, Xarios, and ZOOM International. (Revenue for Avaya is included at a high level but not in the detailed analyses).
The report includes:
This report is a principal resource for vendors, investors, and members of the financial community who want to understand the current status and assess the future performance of the perseverant WFO market and its competitors.
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2mbc7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: