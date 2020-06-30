LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that it has achieved AWS Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Mission provides the deep expertise required to help enterprise, SMB, and startup businesses successfully move to AWS – navigating all phases of complex migration projects’ discovery, planning, execution, and optimization. The AWS Migration Competency is the sixth AWS Competency designation that Mission has earned, having previously achieved AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Healthcare Competency, AWS Life Sciences Competency, AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency, and AWS SaaS Competency status.



For enterprises, SMBs, and startups considering or preparing for a migration to AWS – whether from an on-premises environment or another cloud – Mission provides complete AWS migration planning, expertise, and implementation. Each engagement is customized to the customer’s specific use case with an accurate analysis illuminating the most efficient and cost-effective path forward.

“I’ve worked at Evolve Media for nine years, and the company has been around nearly two decades now,” said Francisco Bernal, VP of Operations, Evolve Media. “In all that time we have never before had a partner that we could count on the way we count on Mission . The Mission team was there leading our particularly time-sensitive migration every step of the way – even during the 18-hour shifts as our deadline approached. That kind of trust in a partner is something we’d never had. I knew the people on Mission’s team cared – and really understood AWS migrations.”

“Many businesses know they are overdue for their cloud transformation, but are held back by uncertainty around migration best practices, unknown costs, and how to ensure optimization post-migration,” said Elena Shorb, Director of AWS Alliance, Mission. “At Mission, we apply our expertise and analysis to navigate complex cloud migration problems and uncertainties. Mission enables customers to take the most direct path to implementing an ideal cloud infrastructure built for their requirements – while also carefully controlling costs and taking strategic steps to prepare for post-migration success.”



“ Mission was highly recommended by AWS and presented a very detailed project plan on how the migration would unfold,” said Doug Wood, Principal Software Engineer, Ultivue. “They are also very knowledgeable about Microsoft Windows Active Directory. This was important because we needed to integrate our AWS environment with our on-premises environment that we continue to rely on for historical research.”



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To begin planning your migration to AWS with Mission, visit https://www.missioncloud.com/professional-services/aws-migrations .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f495d057-6389-4223-b1b1-55c375344672