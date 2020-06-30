NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legility, a leading legal services provider, today relaunched its brand to better reflect the company’s continued evolution as a preferred global provider of technology-enabled legal services. Following a successful merger with Inventus, the combined organization is moving forward under the Legility brand.



“The combination with Inventus was such an exciting and meaningful step-change for Legility that we needed to reintroduce the company to the market. With our updated brand, the new Legility better reflects the expertise, authenticity, and service excellence our clients have come to expect from us,” said Barry Dark, CEO of Legility. “We believe our on-demand worldwide expertise, coupled with our experience and mix of third-party and proprietary technology solutions, allows us to collaborate with our clients to solve tough, complex legal challenges and drive business growth. When you choose Legility, you choose a strategic partner committed to delivering transformative value to set your legal team apart.”

“When Legility and Inventus came together in January, we were driven by a shared mission and complementary vision and values,” said Paul Mankoo, President of International at Legility and former CEO of Inventus. “Now that we have unified our operations and infrastructure, it is time to unify our brand.”

“Service excellence and continual innovation have always been focus areas for Legility,” said Dark. “Given the rapidly evolving regulatory environment and pace of change faced by our clients today, it became clear we needed to invest in our own identity, in order to better reflect our ability to deliver transformative legal solutions that build business value for legal teams.”

Legility’s new top-to-bottom brand, including a new logo, positioning, and website, brings a sharp new written and visual identity that reflect the company’s commitment to delivering bold, creative, and effective solutions clients can count on.

Legility will continue to develop its comprehensive set of technology-enabled legal services, including electronic discovery, managed review, enterprise legal solutions, and flexible legal talent.

The Legility platform extends to five countries and three continents, including more than 30 global locations, more than 500 employees, eight international data centers, and a talent pool of more than 1,500 flexible lawyers, to support organizations all over the world.

