TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that Attune Insurance Services, LLC selected IVANS Benchmarks, data-driven insights to support its pricing and market strategies. IVANS Benchmarks will enable Attune to make better informed pricing decisions and enable its distribution partners to drive stronger policy conversions and create a better customer experience for prospective insurance buyers.

“Our customers are our compass. To make impacts on their workflows and our product offerings, we leverage data to support them rather than our gut instincts,” said Patrick Girouard, Head of Business Development at Attune. “IVANS Benchmarks enables us to measure our pricing against the industry to help influence our own strategies, while helping our agents better quantify the right insurance and price point for their customers.”

IVANS Benchmarks are artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven data insights on personal and commercial lines premium benchmarks. Powered by the most comprehensive dataset in the insurance industry, IVANS Benchmarks enables insurers to assess the competitiveness of their pricing against the range of industry premiums for similar businesses. By making data-driven pricing decisions, insurers can prioritize market segments for growth and raise close rates for new and renewal business.

“IVANS has been incredibly fortunate to work so closely with Attune and a number of innovative data science and product organizations in the development of this transformational solution,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Services. “Through the deep partnership nature of our client relationships, IVANS Benchmarks empowers companies like Attune with pricing insights from the industry’s most extensive dataset to increase renewal rates and gain a competitive advantage in new markets.”

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com