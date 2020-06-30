NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video , the leading programmatic video platform, today announced it has bolstered its Connected TV (CTV) offering with upgraded data-driven creative solutions to deliver the most dynamic video storytelling that maximizes the timeliness and relevance of brand messaging for audiences.



Now with the power of data-driven creative, Tremor Video offers advertisers the most cutting-edge CTV advertising solutions all in one place, including access to exclusive supply sources that reach all platforms, seamless activation across all channels, TV retargeting, PMPs, expanded household addressability and full-funnel measurement solutions—all covered by comprehensive fraud protection built for CTV and over-the-top (OTT).

By leveraging an extensive breadth and depth of consumer data and machine learning driven insights—such as audience segments, geo-location, time and weather—Tremor Video’s in-house Creative Studio takes the complexity out of developing creative assets for clients while generating thousands of video variations for each nuanced audience. These creative services, which include strategic planning, design, rendering, serving and tracking of the campaign are all done in-house, without the traditional challenges of extensive setup from various vendors.

A recent IAB study found that 75% of marketers identify targetability as the most compelling benefit of CTV. Additionally, a survey by Tremor Video and Toluna found that a majority of consumers are comfortable with ads that are customized and increasingly expect tailored experiences. However, according to Gartner , 27% of marketers name data as a key obstacle to achieving personalization. Tremor Video’s data-driven creative solutions help solve for this challenge by using consumer behavior data to execute real-time personalization at scale, helping to improve performance and allow brands to tap into video’s intrinsic benefits of sight, sound and motion.

“Now more than ever, brands find themselves having to quickly adapt their campaigns in order to ensure their messaging speaks directly and compassionately to consumers dealing with change and uncertainty,” said Les Seifer, Vice President and Head of Creative at Tremor Video. “While the behind-the-scenes production and execution is intricate and complex, we enable brands to connect with their consumers efficiently and effectively, with a minimal amount of work on the brand’s part.”

Tremor Video’s data-driven creative offering also provides for personalization across second-screen video devices. Brands are equipped with extensive versioning of video tailor-made to yield the optimal resonance, response and impact among the respective consumer segments.

“The Tremor Creative Studio helps to create original, versioned video creatives that speak to our consumers, allowing us to meet our media goals under a tight deadline,” said Maliya Rooney, Creative Resource Manager at Padilla. “They are professional and patient, and do it all so quickly.”

For a visual example of Tremor Video’s data-driven creative solutions, please visit here .

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream and in-app. Tremor Video is a Tremor International company.