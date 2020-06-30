MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC (“CPS”), through its SPARxSM service offering, proudly announces its new accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for its Patient Care Services. Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate their compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects SPARx Patient Care Services’ dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.



“We are very excited and proud of the recent accreditation of the CPS SPARx new and innovative specialty pharmacy practice model,” said Larry Kobiska, Vice President of Patient Care Services. “Accreditation demonstrates our commitment to excellence in patient care. We look forward to future collaboration with ACHC and SPARx network pharmacies in the pursuit of excellence.”

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS.

SPARx is a service of Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC. Founded nearly 50 years ago, CPS is one of the nation’s largest providers of pharmacy services - employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals and servicing over 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps clients tackle complex problems through our suite of services across inpatient pharmacy management and consulting, 340B, specialty and ambulatory pharmacy, Telepharmacy, supply chain management, rehabilitation services, and more. CPS supports pharmacy leaders to achieve operational excellence, drive clinical quality, attain continuous regulatory compliance, and improve bottom-line performance – all while supporting pharmacy staff, caregivers, and patients. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.

CONTACT: Rod Recor

Rod.Recor@cpspharm.com

901-748-0470





