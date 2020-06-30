LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to report that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) has approved the Company’s official name change to “ISW Holdings, Inc.” (from “International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc.”).



“We are now manifestly a diversified global brand management holdings company, with active commercial interests spanning the wellness, renewable energy, home healthcare, digital colocation, spirits and cryptocurrency mining sectors,” remarked Alonzo Pierce, president and chairman of ISW Holdings. “This name change simply reflects the need to bring our company name into alignment with our underlying narrative and strategic vision.”

The official name change follows a series of quarters featuring strong growth from the Company’s Home Healthcare business as well as its recent entrance into a promising joint venture partnership with Bit5ive LLC, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining and innovative turnkey mining solutions.

Given these advances, management felt the Company’s prior name no longer reflected a coherent picture. The new corporate name creates a platform that will make sense given the communications the Company anticipates in the weeks ahead as its commercial activity in the cryptocurrency mining equipment space picks up steam.

Pierce continued, “We look forward to an exciting summer and a tremendous second half of the year as we ramp up activity following our Bit5ive deal. We have some powerful steps in the works right now, and we look forward to updating our current and prospective shareholders along with the general public as we continue to expand operations and build on a diversified foundation targeting multiple high-growth markets.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration and distribution efficiency. The Company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and, the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com .

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

info@ISWHoldings.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



