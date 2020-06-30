Part of multi-year plan to transform customer experience

Commitment to Canadian customer service jobs comes as company marks its 60th anniversary in Canada

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that all of its customer service team members across all brands are now based in Canada. This follows the company's announcement earlier this month that it is hiring for 350 jobs at its new customer solutions centre in Kelowna, B.C.



This month, Rogers Communications completed the transition of 150 remaining customer service positions to Canada, with new jobs created with partners across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. With its entire 7,000 strong customer service team now based in Canada, this milestone ensures that every phone call or online chat with Rogers, FIDO or chatr is answered by a customer solution specialist on Canadian soil.

“We are a proud Canadian company and pride ourselves in quality contact centre jobs in the communities where we live and work,” said Eric Agius, Chief Customer Officer, Rogers Communications. “When our customers choose to call us for help with more complex issues, they’ll be served by our Canadian-based team members who are truly experts in our products and services - and as members of their communities, they can relate to the needs of our customers.”

This investment is part of a comprehensive multi-year program to improve customer experience to better serve our customers when, where, and how they choose to connect with us. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to its Canadian-based operations Rogers was able to quickly pivot and shift its 7,000 customer solution centre agents to work from home, keeping customers connected and teams safe.

Investing in jobs and critical network infrastructure that help fuel the Canadian economy have been pillars at Rogers for six decades. A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2019 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Canada of $22.3 billion of output, including over 70,000 full-time jobs generated and supported.