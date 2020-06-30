SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, expresses its effort in enhancing online education business and also better cater to the demand of the education market by exploring the utilization of blockchain technology.



The Company is also exploring the market of multilingual foreign language teaching. It may develop more private teaching products in Spanish, German, French and other languages following the launch of Japanese teaching products in March this year.

In addition, the Company plans to explore the opportunity in cooperating with Ebang International Holdings Inc. (“Ebang”) a leading manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining machines.

Such proposed cooperation is expected including the aspect of the application of blockchain technology, essentially a set of immutable, secure, data records, in the education field to strengthen our data management and enforce data integrity. The Company also plans to utilize its expertise and experience in English language teaching to help its potential partners cultivate professional and international talent and offer English courses on blockchain technology and provide English version of the history and background of blockchain and business plans. The Company believes that any proposed cooperation will also enable each party to reach the other party’s vast user base and benefit from referral traffic from each other if the cooperation is successfully proceeded as planned.

Mr. Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Meten EdtechX commented: “In recent years, blockchain has become the forefront of global technological innovation and many countries around the world are accelerating the development of blockchain technology. The English teaching in China is huge since mastering English is a must for talents who want to be international professionals. Therefore, we are actively searching for qualified and well-known partners in blockchain industry like Ebang. We expect to cooperate with our partners to integrate our mutual expertise and advantages to stimulate our business growth and achieve win-win situation.”

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Meten EdtechX

Stanley Yang

Tel: +86 1851-8513-075

Email: stanley_yts@meten.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence and competitiveness of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

