Santa Clara, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced the general availability of Couchbase Cloud, its award-winning, fully-managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). Couchbase Cloud is initially available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with support for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform available by year-end.

The quickly-evolving economy is accelerating digital transformation in almost every organization, bringing equal parts opportunity and cost control pressure to IT. Couchbase Cloud helps organizations capitalize on both goals through:

Versatility and performance of Couchbase Server , combined with emerging best practice of in-virtual private cloud (VPC) deployment on AWS, which allow customers to dramatically lower operational costs of traditional deployments without giving up critical control over data and security

, combined with emerging best practice of deployment on AWS, which allow customers to dramatically lower operational costs of traditional deployments without giving up critical control over data and security “Single pane of glass” control plane for multicloud management and cross data center replication (XDCR) , making it even simpler to manage and deploy multiple clusters across clouds in multiple regions

for multicloud management and , making it even simpler to manage and deploy multiple clusters across clouds in multiple regions Transparent, customer-friendly configuration and licensing that combine with the software’s best-in-class, node-for-node performance to deliver exceptionally low TCO for the generation of applications that serve today’s online-only user communities

The Power and Versatility of Couchbase Server

Couchbase Server is the original multi-purpose NoSQL database that inspired the evolution of competitive, yet still incomplete, platforms such as MongoDB Cloud Platform. Couchbase Server combines the high-performance, memory-first architecture of key-value stores with its SQL-friendly query language, robust developer SDKs, schema-flexible JSON format, all deployed as an elastically scaling, ACID compliant, globally replicating cluster architecture. Couchbase Cloud combines this power and versatility to allow customers to support an array of highly available applications and use cases such as online session caching, user profiles and catalog management for retailers, media content providers and enterprises that must adapt to our new, online-only world.

Emerging best-practice of In-VPC deployment on AWS: Manage your data and AWS Infrastructure

In-VPC deployment on AWS uses Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) to deploy and manage Couchbase software directly within the customers’ cloud accounts, allowing tight performance-matching of the database to its underlying infrastructure, affording customers the same degree of control they enjoyed when running their own data centers, yet at a fraction of the cost. This deployment technique offers customers the ability to utilize and manage:

AWS best-practice security policies and data sovereignty preferences

Data movement costs

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance selection

Configuration of instances per cluster

Application of negotiated AWS discounts they have earned to their account, not ours.

Control Couchbase cluster configurations via a single, omniscient control plane

Couchbase Cloud deployments are managed by its Control Plane, which provides DevOps administrators relief in overseeing global deployments by providing:

Automated oversight of elastic scaling, upgrades, availability, monitoring & alerts across all clusters and all clouds

Fine-grained control using Multidimensional Scaling (MDS) to performance-match application workloads to its Couchbase services to their underlying AWS instances to optimize resource consumption

Control cloud data movement with Cross Datacenter Replication (XDCR)

Through its XDCR capability, Couchbase Cloud enables global, filtered replication of cluster contents to any cluster location, enabling customers to support data sovereignty requirements and:

Automatically manage data migration, backup, disaster recovery to & from hybrid clouds, and intra-region for GDPR & other regulations

Avoid CSP vendor lock-in with the ability to replicate data to Azure & GCP when available

The convergence of raw performance power and transparent policies combine to create the lowest TCO available for NoSQL DBaaS

Couchbase Cloud delivers exceptional value by keeping operational costs elastic and as low as possible. This is due to the convergence of Couchbase policies and the performance of Couchbase Server, which is well documented for node-for-node performance advantages over competitors. Public and private benchmarks have measured Couchbase performing 2 to 20 times faster than competitive offerings on like-for-like infrastructures, and MDS allows deployments to performance-match workloads to their infrastructure nodes. Consequently, Couchbase Cloud enables customers to dramatically lower IaaS resource spending over alternatives.

Couchbase combines performance advantage with highly transparent licensing policies that allow customers to construct their own cost comparisons and make clear choices. Benefits include:

Hourly or pre-paid credits with no minimum monthly limits

No margin-stacking by hiding IaaS within subscription

Customer configures & grows IaaS at the pace of dev/test/production/growth phases

20%+ discount of pre-paid credits combined with 75%+ discounts for AWS Reserved Instances (RIs) in private offer billing

Choice of SLA-levels per cluster with Developer Pro & Enterprise options, saving over 35% with relaxed SLAs

Avoiding cloud service provider lock-in from using vendor specific applications

Availability

Couchbase Cloud makes its debut on AWS today and is available immediately as a 30-day trial, which runs inside the customer’s AWS account. It is offered in two packages, Developer Pro and Enterprise, which offer differentiated service level guarantees for development and testing needs versus business-critical support for production systems. Support for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform will be available by year end. For more information visit https://couchbase.com/cloud

Supporting quotes

“We are delighted to be working with Couchbase and applaud their customer-first approach. As an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Couchbase has been working with AWS for years, contributing to the continued adoption, growth, and potential of cloud technology. With Couchbase Cloud’s in-VPC deployment with Amazon EKS, customers can continue to meticulously manage their data and cloud operations globally, while reducing operational costs.”

-- Bob Wise, General Manager, Kubernetes, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

“As long-time Couchbase customers, we’ve evolved and grown our retail and logistics platform business with Couchbase. We are very pleased to see the continuous innovation from the company--from Couchbase Server to Couchbase Mobile, and now Couchbase Cloud. Couchbase Cloud availability on AWS is a perfect marriage of our NoSQL strategy with our cloud provider, AWS. We are looking forward to deploying Couchbase Cloud on AWS – enabling us to continue our global growth, maintain our reputation for rapid delivery and further reduce our operational complexity.”

-- Gary O’Connor, CTO, Doddle

“There is no equal to Couchbase Cloud. It has the best pricing and performance we have seen from a DBaaS offering. By switching to Couchbase Cloud, we reduced cost by 10x and increased performance by 100x.”

-- Scott Bradley, Principal Engineer, Facet Digital

“Our greatest priority is always going to be developing new applications. The ease of deploying in Couchbase Cloud, from the initial implementation to spinning up more instances on-demand, coupled with the fact we can follow best practices in data management as if we were in our own datacenter, means that we can concentrate on development instead of ensuring our cloud service works the way we want it to.”

--Bala Krishna Alla, Middleware Engineer, MoneyGram International

“Flexibility is a key driver for enterprises when it comes to moving to the cloud -- flexibility with IT management, developing and testing, deployment options like multicloud, user access, and most importantly, pricing. With its dynamic pricing options and In-VPC deployment, Couchbase Cloud offers the flexibility and control that are attractive to today’s enterprises as they look to maximize their ROI while staying competitive.”

--Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, IDC

“The need to optimize costs while also improving agility and innovation is accelerating enterprise adoption of cloud and as-a-service offerings. However, for many there are still factors that inhibit that move, from losing control of data sovereignty to being forced into price points and service levels that prevent cost optimization. With Couchbase Cloud, our goal is to break down those barriers, giving customers the same control of data and costs as they would have in their own datacenter, and allowing them to take full advantage of the cloud’s potential for supporting innovation and agile development on their own terms.”

-- Scott Anderson, SVP, Product Management & Business Operations, Couchbase

“Couchbase is widely recognized as the most powerful and versatile NoSQL database available in the market today. As Enterprises accelerate their cloud adoption plans, Couchbase Cloud now offers them the opportunity to transform their businesses at a reduced TCO and without losing control of their data,” said Couchbase President and CEO Matt Cain. “With more enterprises than ever migrating to both NoSQL databases and cloud deployments, we will continue to expand our cloud-native product portfolio and continue the momentum that has seen more than 500 enterprises, including over 30% of the Fortune 100, rely on the Couchbase NoSQL database.”

-- Matt Cain, President and CEO, Couchbase

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.







