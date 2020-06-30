The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) on 30 June 2020:
To approve the agreement on the sale of all shares of UAB Duomenų logistikos centras owned by LITGRID AB (2,831,942 units - 20.36 per cent of all shares) with the following essential conditions:
|Sale and purchase of 400 000 units, 0,29 Eur nominal value shares of UAB Duomenų logistikos centras (100 percent of shares) (legal entity code 302527488, address: Juozapavičiaus g. 13, Vilnius)
|EUR 10 101 025 (The price is distributed to the sellers in proportion to the number of shares held. EUR 2 056 568,69 is the price received by LITGRID AB).
The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Manager
tel. +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu
LITGRID
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
