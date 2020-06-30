The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) on 30 June 2020:

Regarding approval of LITGRID AB Board’s decision No. 2 of 5 June 2020 (minutes No. 10)

Proposed resolution:

To approve the agreement on the sale of all shares of UAB Duomenų logistikos centras owned by LITGRID AB (2,831,942 units - 20.36 per cent of all shares) with the following essential conditions:

Parties of the Agreement Seller – LITGRID AB (number of shares held: 20.36 percent, legal entity code 302564383, address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) and Ignitis grupė UAB (number of shares held: 79,64 percent, legal entity code 301844044, address Žvejų g. 14, Vilnius).

Purchaser - QEIF II Development Holding SARL (legal entity code B236703, address 5 Allée Scheffer 2520 Luxembourg). Subject of the Agreement Sale and purchase of 400 000 units, 0,29 Eur nominal value shares of UAB Duomenų logistikos centras (100 percent of shares) (legal entity code 302527488, address: Juozapavičiaus g. 13, Vilnius) Price of the Agreement EUR 10 101 025 (The price is distributed to the sellers in proportion to the number of shares held. EUR 2 056 568,69 is the price received by LITGRID AB). Arrangement concerning payments and transfer of ownership The price of the shares will be paid at the time of closing the transaction.

Ownership of the shares will be transferred after fulfilment of the following essential conditions: Purchaser has received a conclusion from the Coordination Commission for the Protection of Objects of National Security of the Republic of Lithuania that confirms the purchaser meets national security interests requirements. The general meeting of the shareholders of LITGRID AB has adopted the decision to consent to the sale of the shares; After the purchaser has paid the price of the shares to the LITGRID AB and Ignitis grupė UAB.



