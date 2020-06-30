AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as the Company) company code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on 30 June, 2020, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis gamyba” and the power of attorney.

1.1. To approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis gamyba” (enclosed).

1.2. To authorize the General Director of AB “Ignitis gamyba” or another person authorized by him to sign the amended Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis gamyba” and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this decision.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall be provided on the website of the Company at http://www.ignitisgamyba.lt from the date of this notice.

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations, e-mail arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

