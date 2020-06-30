AB “Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius” (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on 30 June, 2020, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” and the power of attorney.

„1.1. To approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (enclosed).

1.2. To authorize the General Director of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” or another person authorized by him to sign the amended Articles of Association of AB “ Energijos skirstymo operatorius ” and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this decision.“

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall be provided on the website of the Company at www.eso.lt from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of the Company (Aguonų st. 24, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).

Additional information: spokesman Tomas Kavaliauskas, tel. +370 617 51616

Attachment