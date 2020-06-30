The Alchemist’s Kitchen, an east coast CBD dispensary chain, will now carry the entire line of A88CBD™’s topical and ingestible products and promote the brand in a co-marketing partnership.



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that A88CBD™’s full line of topical and ingestible products are now available at all three The Alchemist’s Kitchen locations.

“We are excited to announce a new retail partnership for our in-demand line of A88CBD topical and ingestible products,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. The Alchemist’s Kitchen is a premier east-coast chain focused on the highest quality plant-based herbal remedies. Our CBD products, made from USA-grown, high-quality, full and broad-spectrum hemp, carry the same brand philosophy and are targeting the same consumer demographic. So, our partnership, which includes a co-marketing opportunity is a win-win for both organizations.”

The Alchemist’s Kitchen has three storefront retail locations on the East Coast, including its flagship location in New York, New York. All of A88CBD™’s topical and ingestible offerings are available both in-store and online on the Alchemist’s Kitchen digital shop.

Along with offering A88CBD™’s products for purchase, the brand is partnering with The Alchemist’s Kitchen for a co-branded out-of-home advertising campaign, which launched on June 25. This partnership includes visual and video content on billboards and on both The Alchemist’s Kitchen and A88CBD™’s social media channels.

“Our A88CBD line is now available in two prominent CBD dispensaries chains, located in major metropolitan areas, L.A. and now New York. With a target list that exceeds over 72,000 stores nationwide, we are very early in our journey of becoming one of the leading CBD consumer goods brand in the nation. Our teams are working cross-functionally to leverage existing brick-and-mortar relationships, and we expect a steady stream of new retail wins throughout our fiscal year 2021.”

A88CBD™’s Topical Product Portfolio:

A88CBD™’s Ingestible Product Portfolio:

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc. which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that with a target list that exceeds over 72,000 stores nationwide, the Company is very early in the Company’s journey of becoming one of the leading CBD consumer goods brand in the nation; and that Company expects a steady stream of new retail wins throughout its fiscal year 2021.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

