MARKET INSIGHTS

The intragastric balloon is a device-based bariatric procedure that entails the implantation of a silicone balloon, filled with air or saline.By limiting food intake, the balloon functions as a temporary method of facilitating weight loss for 6-12 months.



Since this procedure is a very simple method, it does not require surgery.Lifestyle plays a vital role in establishing the health of an individual, daily life, and behavioral factors influence weight.



Primary health concerns associated with present lifestyles are unhealthy dietary intake, lack of physical activity, and smoking.These factors have resulted in obesity and being overweight.



Also, as per a new study report, over 2 billion adults and children worldwide are overweight or obese and, suffer from health problems resulting from their weight. As a result, the additional fat in the body affects cell functioning, which leads to complications like cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, and stroke. Thus, these factors are projected to stimulate global intragastric market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation and analysis of the global intragastric balloon market comprise North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.The North America region is estimated to garner the largest market share, and the Asia Pacific region is lined up to record the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



The prevalence of obesity combined with related health conditions like diabetes and hypertension is expected to contribute to market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There exists a moderate to high competition between manufacturers, as market players are established. Some of the leading companies in the market are Allurion Technologies Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Aspire Bariatrics Inc, Allegran Inc, Baronova Inc, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC

2. ASPIRE BARIATRICS INC

3. ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES INC

4. ALLERGAN INC

5. BARONOVA INC

6. DISTRICLASS MEDICAL

7. ENDALIS

8. HELIOSCOPIE SA

9. MEDSIL

10. OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC

11. RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES

12. SILIMED INC

13. SPATZ FGIA

