SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer, the affordable and complete legal service platform, today announced the release of Rocket Sign™ , its next-generation digital signature product, enabling anyone to easily sign documents online with the peace of mind provided by optional attorney advice. The launch falls on the week of the 20th anniversary of the ESIGN Act—the law that made electronic signatures legal in the United States—and it coincides with the 244th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the document that set in motion the unrealized dream of equal justice that we continue striving to achieve.



The arrival of Rocket Sign is timely. COVID-19 has changed the way people work, and social distancing has made virtual collaboration essential in all walks of life. People are not able to meet in person to sign contracts, and small businesses—facing new challenges in light of the pandemic—need affordable legal help now more than ever. Rocket Sign speeds up the contract process and can help to reduce costly errors in various legal situations:

Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and freelancers can sign agreements in seconds and store all contracts securely in one place

Landlords can collect digital signatures on leases and all documents related to property management without having to meet with tenants in person

Families and individuals managing personal matters like selling a car or lending money to a friend can get documents signed without leaving home

Rocket Sign can eliminate the uncertainty that often comes with using legacy e-sign applications. Rocket Sign includes easy access to advice from the Rocket Lawyer On Call® network of licensed attorneys. Rocket Sign also gives customers the freedom to sign and store any document online while still having access to the comprehensive suite of services that Rocket Lawyer is known for delivering. Premium members can upload any document that needs signing and receive an end-to-end legal experience at the same time.

“2020 has been a year of uncertainty and disruption on many levels. Millions of people are suddenly working from home, detached from both brick-and-mortar workplaces and physical proximity to customers and colleagues. To help meet the challenges of this pivotal moment—changing the way we work and raising important questions about access to justice—we're launching Rocket Sign to help people everywhere declare their independence, both from antiquated ways of doing business and from signing contracts they may not fully understand without easy online access to professional advice,” said Charley Moore, Rocket Lawyer Founder and CEO. “At Rocket Lawyer, we're working hard to level the playing field by democratizing legal transactions. Rocket Sign is one more tool of justice that is designed to be within reach for nearly everyone.”

Already serving millions of businesses, families, and individuals worldwide, Rocket Lawyer—with the introduction of Rocket Sign—strengthens its position as a legal tech leader, delivering innovations that customers need and pushing the industry forward. To commemorate 2020 as the 20th anniversary of the ESIGN Act, the company is releasing Rocket Sign as a free service.

“Rocket Lawyer has made it simple to customize lease agreements and other legal documents, so we're delighted that this new feature will continue to make our work easier and more efficient,” said Dana Dunford, co-founder of Hemlane, a property management software company. “With COVID-19 already causing a strain for our landlords and property managers, Rocket Sign makes it possible to get any contract signed quickly—which helps everyone continue working without disruption.”

To start using Rocket Sign, visit www.rocketlawyer.com .

