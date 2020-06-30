(2020-06-30) Kitron has been awarded new business for measurement technology. The award covers a period of five years, and the expected annual value is between EUR 3.5-5 million.



Serial production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021 and will take place at Kitron’s plant in Poland.

“I am very pleased to report this important order within measurement technology, a key part of our Energy/Telecoms market sector, which adds further volumes to our newest facility in Poland,” said Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron ASA.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 3.3 billion in 2019 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com

