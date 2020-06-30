NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Richard Buchta as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2020.



Dr. Richard Buchta has 30 years of experience in product development in pharmaceuticals and vaccines as well as in manufacturing and business development. He has developed and led project teams in the development of over 50 products, of which 25 have been launched in Australia and USA with 12 patents. Richard has worked at both local and multinational pharmaceutical companies including Websters, Wyeth, Astra Zeneca, Stiefel and GSK. He is also a director of Formulytica Pty Ltd, a company providing R&D CRO services in skincare and topical/injectable pharmaceuticals and biologics. Richard is a part-time Senior Lecturer for the Masters of Biotechnology course at the University of Melbourne.

Richard obtained a BSc (HONS) from Monash University, a PhD from Weizmann Institute of Science and University of Trieste, and an MBA (Technology) from Deakin University. He was also a post-doctoral Fellow at the Department of Immunology, John Curtin School of Medical Research, Australian National University.

In 2011-12, Richard volunteered for 7 months with Millennium Villages NGO in Ethiopia.

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact us at: