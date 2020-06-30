LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the "Company"), a search directory and multimedia platform for the cannabis industry, is releasing this corporate update on the current status during the COVID-19 quarantine period and future growth strategy of the company.



"First and foremost, our thoughts are with those infected by the COVID-19 virus, and we would like to formally acknowledge and thank the brave first responders, essential business employees, and medical professionals for risking their lives and getting the country and world through this.

I want to assure our clients and investors that NUGL has been and will continue to be committed to building fantastic technology for our industry. Our focus for the future will be meeting the immediate needs of our clients during the rebuilding period post quarantine.

During the quarantine period, we have used this time to build some great new software features such as an all-new search engine, so our users have a much easier time searching for brands, businesses, and locating products. We have redesigned our mobile apps from the ground up and are readily available in both the Android and Apple marketplace. The new mobile apps work seamlessly with our web app and offer all the same great features, such as brand and retail tagging with the store locator. We have also expanded our contributor base for more diverse and exciting content in NUGL Magazine, which we are pleased to announce will now offer home subscriptions for the first time in issue #6. We also go live on Instagram every day at 4:20 pm to speak with and promote exciting and up-and-coming brands and innovators in our industry.

Our focus has and always will be to support the dispensaries and brands in our cannabis community while giving better access and usability to their clients. NUGL has developed what we feel is the best software on the market, combined with video, digital, and print advertising platforms. The shutdown has affected so many businesses and individuals and will continue to do so. We at NUGL will keep improving our platforms to adapt the "stay at home" order so businesses can continue to thrive during these unprecedented times.

We want to thank everyone that is keeping the industry secure and send our best wishes to all. We are ready to do the heavy lifting, leveraging all our assets and resources during the rebuilding period, and work tirelessly for our community." - CJ Melone CEO

You can review all the latest features at nugl.com and nuglmagazine.com and download the new iOS and Android apps in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NUGL PR

7143839982

investorrelations@nugl.com