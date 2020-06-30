AB Grigeo (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that the audit process of the annual financial statements of the Company and AB “Grigeo Klaipėda” has not yet been completed. Therefore, the Company will not be able to publish the Company’s audited financial statements for the year 2019 on 1 July 2020 as disclosed in the Company’s notice published on 7 April, 2020.



The audit company KPMG Baltics, UAB has not completed yet the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company and AB Grigeo Klaipėda for the year 2019 due to requirements for auditor to perform additional work related to allegedly improper wastewater treatment by AB Grigeo Klaipėda.

The Company's audited set of consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2019 and the auditor's report shall be published and decision regarding convention of the Company's Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders regarding the approval of the set of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019 and the appropriation of the Company’s profit shall be adopted not later than 15 July 2020.

