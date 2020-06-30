New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adult Diaper Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916782/?utm_source=GNW



Global adult diaper market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period due to increasing ageing population and growing prevalence of diseases from urinary tract infection, diarrhoea, among others.Adult diapers have high absorbent capacity and offer protection from diseases to people suffering from above mentioned diseases.



This factor is anticipated to propel the growth of the adult diaper market until 2025.

Nowadays, diapers are thinner with improved odor control properties with gel-like polymer bead core for maximum absorbency.Many such advancements are positively influencing the growth of the market across the globe.



Technology advancements such as introduction of smart diapers which come embedded with sensors are expected to shape the future of the adult diaper market through 2025.

Global adult diaper market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, end user and region. Based on type, pant or pull-up diaper segment is expected to dominate the market as these diapers provide long hour protection, high coverage and increased absorbency when compared with others.

Based on geography, global adult diaper market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa regions. North America is expected to continue dominate the market through 2025 due to changing lifestyle of people and high disposable income; however, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the highest rate due to growing geriatric population in the countries such as China, India, among others.

Major companies operating in the global adult diaper market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unique Wellness, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc. (Domtar Corporation), Essity AB, Abena A/S, Daio Paper Corporation, DSG International, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (Tranquility), Unicharm Corporation, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global adult diaper market.

• To forecast global adult diaper market based on type, distribution channel, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global adult diaper market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global adult diaper market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global adult diaper market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of adult diaper manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated global adult diaper market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Diaper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Super absorbent polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to adult diaper

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global adult diaper market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Tape on Diaper

o Pull-up/Pant

o Pad

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/ Hypermarket

o Traditional Departmental Stores

o Pharmacies/Chemists

o Online

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Male

o Female

o Unisex

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Spain

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global adult diaper market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001