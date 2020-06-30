New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vat Dyes Market By Type, By Application, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916780/?utm_source=GNW



Global vat dyes market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global vat dyes market is driven by the increasing demand from various end user industries such as the textile, leather, paper & pulp, among others.



Additionally, factors such as changing consumer lifestyle, rise in urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing customer preferences for exceptional thermal insulation, breathability, strength and durability are anticipated to project the market over the coming years.



The global vat dyes market is segmented based on type, application, end user industry, company and region.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into wool, cotton, viscose fiber and others.



The viscose fiber segment is expected to dominate the market since it has many properties similar to cotton and can also be modelled to resemble silk.



Regionally, the vat dyes market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall vat dyes market owing to the increasing demand from the fashion industry in the region.



Major players operating in the global vat dyes market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant International, Rockwood Holdings, Royce Associates, Sinocolor Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global vat dyes market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, global vat dyes market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Indigo

o Thioindigo Dyes

o Anthraquinone Derivatives

o Carbazole Derivatives

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Wool

o Cotton

o Viscose Fiber

o Others

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Textile

o Leather

o Paper

o Paints & Coatings

o Plastics

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global vat dyes market.



