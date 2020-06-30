30 June 2020



The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA was held at Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at 15:00 CET.



Find the minutes from the Annual General Meeting attached.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment