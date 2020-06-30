Vancouver, BC, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF)(FSE:3NVN)(the “Company”), and its management announces it has been working closely with its auditor (Manning Elliott LLP) to remedy the specific requirement by filing its EOY 2019 Financials, MD&A report and all attending certifications by July 15th, and within the 30-day extension provided by the BCSC.



Management will satisfy the alternative information guidelines by continuing to publish bi-weekly updates until the filing is completed.

There are no material changes or other items to report at this time.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, zero THC, CBD products. NVG CBD products will be sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels. NVG’s products will target the pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

