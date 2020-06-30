BEVERLY HILLS, CA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Announced today, Celebrity Chef/TV Host Jernard Wells, represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP, host of "New Soul Kitchen" Cleo-TV and Food Network Contributor, WINNER of the prestigious TELLY AWARDS in THREE CATEGORIES:



2020

Silver Telly Winner “New Soul Kitchen”

Television General - Information

2020

People's Telly Bronze Telly Winner “New Soul Kitchen “

Television People's Telly: TV Programs/Segments

2020

Bronze Telly Winner “New Soul Kitchen”

Television General - Food & Beverage

https://www.tellyawards.com/?s=New+soul+kitchen&filter=winners

Said Chef Jernard Wells: “Prayers, hard work, consistency and dedication truly pays off! I am a living witness that if you stay true to God, he will remain true to his promises. What does being an African American man means to me? It means standing up when I feel like sitting down. It means loving when I’m hated. It means fighting for what I believe in when others don’t see my vision. I shouldn’t have to prove a point, but I’m always willing to just because I’m solid! It means support others even when they don’t support me! It means giving when I don’t have to give and sharing opportunities that others would never give me! It means fighting to survive for my family, protection for my family, hope and endurance to keep pressing! Most importantly, it means I’m blessed and highly favored, and I truly thank the Telly Awards for seeing that and honoring me with the Silver Award.”

ABOUT THE TELLY AWARDS:

https://www.tellyawards.com/winners/2020/television/general-information/new-soul-kitchen/236409

Said Agent Alan Morell: "The Telly Awards Committee’s recognition of Chef Wells is a reaffirmation of Chef’s well deserved achievements. Chef is a family patriarch, highly acclaimed Chef and man of integrity. His work ethic is second to none. We are honored at CMP to work with Chef Wells and his existing team for positioning and to monetize Chef’s revenue opportunities.”

ABOUT CHEF JERNARD WELLS:

Jernard Wells is a Celebrity Chef/TV Host/Bestselling Cookbook Author best known from numerous Food Network and Cooking Channel shows over the years. He is the host of "New Soul Kitchen" on CLEO TV. He is also a co-host on "The Best Things I Ever Ate" on Cooking Channel. Wells has worked with Paula Deen, Tyler Perry, NBA star Brandon Ingram, Lady Antebellum and Ricky Bell & Michael Bivins of New Edition/BBD. He has been featured on "TODAY Show", PEOPLE, "Steve Harvey Morning Show", ESSENCE, “Pickler & Ben”, "Home & Family" and HLN to name a few. The James Beard House Honored Chef and his wife, Keena, have been married 20 years and have 9 children. All 6 of his books, sauces and spices are available on www.ChefJernard.com Follow him on all social media at @ChefJernard

"New Soul Kitchen" commercial

https://youtu.be/YbgNz2lOB1o

Chef Jernard on "Today Show"

https://youtu.be/pDEf86ohjz4

About Alan Morell:

Mr. Morell has 30 years of global experience managing over 2500 campaigns in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industry’s, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Victors, Telly and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

Contact Information:

THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY

508-292-7900

Creative Management Partners LLC

433 North Camden Drive , 6th Floor,

Beverly Hills, Ca. 90210