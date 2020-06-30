TOPEKA, Kan., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE2 , an Eldridge business, and a best-in-class insurance technology company, has been named a Leader in the 2020 NelsonHall Evaluation and Assessment Tool report for Life, Annuities, and Pensions BPS. SE2 scored highly as a Leader in its evaluation grid for the “ability to deliver immediate benefit” to customers and “ability to meet future client requirements.” The report evaluated 12 technology and service vendors’ offerings across the global life, annuities, and pension industry.



The report primarily highlighted SE2’s “innovation in digital Life & Annuities product channel sales” as well as a “well-balanced portfolio of clients with a diversified mix of open and closed block.”

“SE2 has invested hugely in its Life & Annuities technology platforms including a major focus on digitally-enabled customer interactions and automated policy administration and underwriting,” said John Willmott, CEO, NelsonHall.

“We are proud to be ranked as a leader in the Life & Annuities Insurance services marketplace by NelsonHall,” said Mark Schultis, CEO, SE2. “This recognition is a testament to our experience and investment focused on solving our clients’ transformation challenges and strategic growth objectives. Our investments in digitizing the SE2 Aurum platform, along with our track record of scaling and handling the most complex products, give our clients a foundation to better transition into the digital era.”

To read the report from NelsonHall, click here .

About SE2

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a leader in the US life and annuities insurance technology and services industry. SE2 has a proven track record in delivering technology driven transformations for the life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 uniquely combines the maturity and peerless industry knowledge of its 125+ years of life insurance industry heritage with its end-to-end digital platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through existing as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

About Eldridge

Eldridge grows diversified businesses with a focus on Insurance; Credit; Technology; Real Estate; Sports and Media; and Consumer. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge please visit www.eldridge.com .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

