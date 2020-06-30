A Club member from Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley participates in a virtual guitar lesson during the outbreak of COVID-19. The Clubs are an essential resource for the community through the upcoming summer months.

A Club member from Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley participates in a virtual guitar lesson during the outbreak of COVID-19. The Clubs are an essential resource for the community through the upcoming summer months.

Club members and staff at Boys & Girls Club of Newport Beach practice safe social distancing while completing science activities during their Camp Ohana summer program. The summer day camp is open now through August 19, 2020.

Club members and staff at Boys & Girls Club of Newport Beach practice safe social distancing while completing science activities during their Camp Ohana summer program. The summer day camp is open now through August 19, 2020.

The Boys & Girls Cypress Clubhouse – from Boys & Girls Club of Greater Anaheim and Cypress – is currently reopened for children of essential workers. A young Club member, Monique, completes an art activity at her seat while wearing a mask.

The Boys & Girls Cypress Clubhouse – from Boys & Girls Club of Greater Anaheim and Cypress – is currently reopened for children of essential workers. A young Club member, Monique, completes an art activity at her seat while wearing a mask.

A young Club member at the Boys & Girls Club in Newport Beach participates in a LEGO building activity during their Camp Ohana summer program. The summer day camp is open now through August 19, 2020.

A young Club member at the Boys & Girls Club in Newport Beach participates in a LEGO building activity during their Camp Ohana summer program. The summer day camp is open now through August 19, 2020.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs across America have helped put young people on the path to great futures by creating safe places, connecting them with caring mentors, and providing life-enhancing programs focused on academics, health and leadership. As the country came to an abrupt stop with the spread of COVID-19 and communities were asked to stay home and shelter-in-place, Boys & Girls Clubs continue to offer hope and basic needs support for essential workers, families in need, and youth of all ages. Essentially, doing Whatever It Takes .

In Orange County, Calif., 14 Boys & Girls Clubs , spread across 25 cities and 109 sites, are united in continuing to do Whatever It Takes as the region begins to reopen and recover during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are committed to helping and supporting the 90,000+ diverse youth they serve to achieve great futures through a tailored approach that meets the needs of each unique community while addressing the five core areas that all Boys & Girls Clubs focus on. These core areas include closing the job skills gap, breaking the cycles of inequality, creating safer childhoods, mentoring tomorrow’s leaders, and making their voices heard.

In line with these core areas, Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County will offer a variety of support services this summer for the youth and families of the communities they serve including, in-person and virtual programming, telehealth services and wellness checks, Grab-n-go STEM activities, access to licensed therapists, food distribution, family resources, literacy and reading programs, and childcare for essential workers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of us in many different ways,” said Jon Peat, vice chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of Orange Area Council. “But, through these difficult times, we have learned about our collective strength, resilience and the impact we have on our communities. We have evolved quickly and continue to innovate new ways to serve our members best. The Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County will continue to be organizations that people can count on.”

The 14 Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County are as follows:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim and Cypress

Boys & Girls Clubs of Brea-Placentia-Yorba Linda

Boys & Girls Club of Buena Park

Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley (Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Juan Capistrano)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (Costa Mesa, Irvine, Newport Beach, Orange, Santa Ana)

Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton

Boys & Girls Clubs of Garden Grove

Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley (Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Laguna Beach (Aliso Viejo, Laguna Beach, Lake Forest)

Boys & Girls Clubs of La Habra

Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area (San Clemente)

Boys & Girls Club of Stanton

Boys & Girls Club of Tustin

Boys & Girls Club of Westminster

The Clubs also seek financial support so they can continue to lead the recovery of their communities, as well as provide critical youth development services. For information on specific summer programs, services and community offerings, and how to donate, visit www.bgcresources.org .

About Boys & Girls Clubs

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. In Orange County, 14 Clubs serve over 90,000 young people through Club membership and community outreach. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County by visiting www.bgcresources.org .

Media Contact

Dan Nasitka – Rocket Science PR

(951) 805-4174

dan@rocket-science.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01ee0aa6-a535-484f-ae07-88c012a76502

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2534d043-47ed-410d-ad26-f192822e6749

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1aab5754-a326-4dc5-9d8e-2d12ffe7ce81

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0a786e3-cd15-48bb-8e90-60f2df963028