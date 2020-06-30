Per-Roar Gjerde (53) has on 30 June 2020 informed the company that he resigns as COO Farming Americas and the Faroes.

The process to find a new COO Farming Americas and the Faroes has started. Mr Gjerde will continue in his position until a new leader is in place, or until 31 December 2020 at the latest.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.