UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

On 30 June 2020 the Company signed an agreement with Energijos skirstymo operatorius, AB (hereinafter – ESO) for providing a long-term loan of EUR 200 million, which will be used by ESO for refinancing of existing short-term financial liabilities and financing projects related to the projects of distribution network reliability and efficiency. The term of loan repayment is 21 May 2030.

The contract has a fixed interest rate of 2.17 percent, which coincides with the effective interest rate of an issue of bonds. The essential terms of the agreement coincide with the terms of distributed issue of bonds.

This agreement does not provide additional measures to ensure the fulfillment of obligations (guarantees, sureties, pawning etc.).

