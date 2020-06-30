AB “Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius” (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

On 29 June 2020 the Company signed an agreement with Ignitis Grupė, UAB for receiving a long-term loan of EUR 200 million, which will be used for refinancing of existing short-term financial liabilities and financing projects related to the projects of distribution network reliability and efficiency. The term of loan repayment is 21 May 2030.

The contract has a fixed interest rate of 2.17 percent, which coincides with the effective interest rate of an issue of bonds of Ignitis Grupė, UAB. The essential terms of the agreement coincide with the terms of distributed issue of bonds.

This agreement does not provide additional measures to ensure the fulfillment of obligations (guarantees, sureties, pawning etc.).



