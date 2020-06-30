Baltic SF VIII Ltd, a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp purchased today a ro-pax vessel MS Sailor from Navirail OÜ. The ship is registered in the Cyprus Ship Registry and is going to sail under the Estonian flag. The vessel is scheduled to be handed over on 9 July 2020.

The purchase of the ro-pax vessel will strengthen Tallink fleet’s cargo capacity.

The transaction price is EUR 8.5 million, the investment is not significant to the consolidated results of AS Tallink Grupp.

