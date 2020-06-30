Papendrecht, 30 June 2020



‎Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that today the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) adopted the 2019 annual financial statements. The Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Management for their management as well as the Supervisory Board for their supervision.

All other voting items were also adopted, including the appointment of Mrs. R.V.M. Jones - Bos as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years. Mrs. Jones - Bos (1952, Dutch Nationality) previously worked for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more specifically for the diplomatic service. Most recently she respectively held the positions of Dutch Ambassador to the United States of America, Secretary-General at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dutch Ambassador to Russia.

Mr. Hazewinkel and Mrs. Haaijer were not available for reappointment and therefore resigned as member of the Supervisory Board from the date of the Meeting.

The Meeting furthermore adopted the remuneration report 2019 as well as the remuneration policy for both Board of Management and Supervisory Board.

2020/2021 Financial agenda 20 August Publication of 2020 half-year results 6 November Trading update Q3 2020 4 March Publication of 2020 annual results 12 May Trading update Q1 2021 12 May General Meeting of Shareholders 19 August Publication of 2021 half-year results 12 November Trading update Q3 2021

