Anti-static plates are used to prevent the buildup of static electricity.They reduce the static electricity charge on various surfaces by retaining adequate moisture content.



Anti-static plates can be offered with PVC, acrylic, and polycarbonate plates.



Global anti-static plates market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global anti-static plates market is driven by the increasing demand from various end user industries.



Additionally, booming construction industry and ongoing infrastructural developments around the globe are anticipated to propel the market during forecast period. Moreover, the flourishing chemical industry is also expected to further bolster the market during the forecast years.



The global anti-static plates market is segmented based on type, material, form, end user industry, company and region.Based on material, the market can be fragmented into stainless steel, PVC, PET, acrylic, polycarbonate and others.



The PVC based anti-static plates are expected to dominate the market owing to their excellent resistance against corrosion, chemical & fire. Additionally, PVC anti-static plates provide long lasting static protection.



Regionally, the anti-static plates market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall anti-static plates market owing to the increasing demand from the various end user industries such as manufacturing, electronics, automotive, among others in the region.



Major players operating in the anti-static plates market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., MiSUMi, Energetic Industry Co. Ltd., Seikisui Chemical GMBH, C.I. Takiron Corporation, Scicron Technologies and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global anti-static plates market.

• To classify and forecast global anti-static plates market based on type, material, form, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global anti-static plates market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global anti-static plates market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global anti-static plates market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global anti-static plates market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global anti-static plates market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Anti-static plates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to anti-static plates

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global anti-static plates market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Single side Anti-static plates

o Both side Anti-static plates

• Market, By Material:

o Stainless Steel

o PVC

o PET

o Acrylic

o Polycarbonate

o Others

• Market, By Form:

o Sheet

o Film

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Electronics

o Automotive

o Petroleum

o Textile

o Rubber

o Aviation & Military

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global anti-static plates market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





