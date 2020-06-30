﻿

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Director change

30 June 2020

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company") announces that James Stewart has notified the Board of his intention to stand down as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

James has served as a Director of the Company since 2001 and his sound stewardship and commercial judgement have played a significant part in the Company’s success. The Board would like to thank James for his significant contribution during his tenure as Director and Audit Committee Chairman.

The Company is pleased to announce that Anna Kuriakose, an existing non-executive Director of the Company, will replace James as Audit Committee Chairman following the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting and will also join the Nominations Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Anna joined the Board in November 2019 and brings with her a great deal of knowledge and experience. She is currently Chief Product Officer at TotallyMoney and she has previously led product teams at companies including JustGiving, evrythng, Monitise and Skype. She is also the founder of ScaleupLean, an advisory business providing strategy consultancy to technology companies.

Marc Vlessing, Chairman of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, commented:

“James has served as a director of the Company since February 2001, and his sound stewardship and commercial judgement have played a significant part in the Company’s success. The Board would like to thank James for his valuable contribution over the years, we will miss him as a friend as well as a colleague. I am delighted that Anna Kuriakose will replace James as the Audit Committee Chairman.”

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820