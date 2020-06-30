St. Petersburg, Fla., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Penny Hoarder, one of the nation’s largest personal finance websites, and Military.com, a leading website for the U.S. military and veteran community, today announced a strategic content collaboration to deliver tailored articles on financial literacy and personal finance to military members, veterans and their families. The Penny Hoarder will syndicate its personal finance content and provide original articles to the Military.com audience.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Military.com to provide actionable “make, save, and manage” money education, as well as work-from-home opportunities to military families and veterans,” said Sharon Prill, COO of The Penny Hoarder. “Military families by circumstance and nature are resourceful and adaptive individuals who are asked to juggle a number of personal logistics in support of a military spouse. If we can contribute to easing some of the uncertainty and make their transitions and tours-of-duty less stressful with straightforward financial resources and information, we see this as a win towards our mission.”

”Military.com has been the leader in defense news, benefits information and resources for military members, veterans and their families since 1999. “Understanding pay issues isn’t just nice-to-have knowledge for military members and their families – it’s critical,” said Military.com Executive Editor Amy Bushatz. “Thanks to our partnership with Penny Hoarder, Military.com is now able to offer our readers a new depth of insight and actionable advice on money management news and issues.” With this partnership, Military joins other premier publications, including Las Vegas Review-Journal and Tampa Bay Times, who share The Penny Hoarder’s financial literacy content.

About The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder is one of the largest personal finance websites, reaching millions of readers each month across the country. Its purpose is to empower people to make smart choices about their money. The company shares actionable articles and resources to teach people how to earn, save and manage their money.To learn more about The Penny Hoarder, visit https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/.

About Military.com

Military.com is the nation’s largest military and veteran online news and membership organization serving active duty personnel, reservists, guard members, retirees, veterans, family members, defense workers and those considering military careers. A leader in veteran employment and solutions for companies looking to hire veterans, Military.com offers employment tools, transition assistance, and employer resources as well as military discounts, and information on all of the benefits earned in service. Military.com is a business unit of Monster. More information is available at www.military.com.

