Copenhagen, 30 June 2020

ISS Finance B.V. - a wholly owned subsidiary of ISS Global A/S - has today successfully priced an issuance of 5 year EUR bonds for a principal amount of EUR 500 million maturing on 7 July 2025 with a coupon of 1.250%. The notes are guaranteed by ISS Global A/S.

The notes will be issued on 7 July 2020 under the companies’ EUR 3bn European Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, which is listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds of the offering will be on-lent within the ISS Group and ultimately used for the repayment of ISS Global A/S’ EUR 300 million EMTN’s maturing in January 2021 and for further bolstering of the ISS Group’s solid liquidity position.

Pierre-François Riolacci, Group CFO, ISS A/S, said:

"ISS has a solid capital structure with only EUR 300m of short-term maturities. These maturities we have effectively refinanced with this bond issuance leaving all meaningful maturities to 2024 or beyond and bolstering an already excellent liquidity position even further. We are very pleased with the strong investor support demonstrated by the above 4x oversubscription and the outcome of the transaction."

For investor enquiries

Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 20 27 15 25

Daniel McKay, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 22 24 65 42

For media enquiries

Maja Korshin, PR & Media Senior Manager, +45 20 69 65 50





ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 78.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

