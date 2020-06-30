New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gloves Market By Product Type, By Material, By End User, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916776/?utm_source=GNW



Global industrial gloves market is anticipated to reach over USD 10 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, on account of increasing awareness about safety at workplace.Use of gloves in end user industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food, is growing as they ensure the safety of the workers and help in maintaining sanitary conditions at workplace.



Additionally, government regulations mandate the use of industrial gloves in manufacturing processes.Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into disposable and re-usable gloves.



Owing to the low cost, disposable gloves are the preferred choice and registered the highest sales in 2017. Over the years, the trend is likely to continue due to the high demand for disposable gloves.

In terms of material, the market for industrial gloves is segmented into nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, rubber, polyethylene and others.Rubber and nitrile gloves are the preferred choices for industrial gloves.



When compared with rubber gloves, the demand for nitrile gloves is increasing and the trend is likely to continue in the future.Many manufacturers are focusing on nitrile gloves due to high durability and puncture resistance offered by the material.



Regionally, North America is forecast to dominant the industrial gloves market, on account of stringent regulations for the safety of labor and working individuals.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global industrial gloves market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast global industrial gloves market based on product type, material, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global industrial gloves market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global industrial gloves market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global industrial gloves market.

• To identify and analyze profiles of leading players operating in the global industrial gloves market.

Some of the leading players in the global industrial gloves market are Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd., Hartalega holdings Berhad, Protective Industrial Products, Inc (PIP), Uvex Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Riverstone Holdings Limited., Honeywell International, Inc., Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company LLC, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Top Glove Corporation Bhd., etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the industrial gloves market across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global industrial gloves market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Industrial gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to industrial gloves market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as industrial gloves manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global industrial gloves market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Disposable Gloves

o Re-Usable Gloves

• Market, By Material:

o Nitrile

o Vinyl

o Neoprene

o Rubber

o Polyethylene

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Automotive

o Oil & Gas

o Mining

o Pharmaceutical

o Food

o Manufacturing

o Chemicals

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- New Zealand

- South Korea

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Netherlands

- Poland

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Chile

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Industrial Gloves Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





