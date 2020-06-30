Covina, CA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antidepressant market accounted for US$ 13.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 26.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1%

The report "Global Antidepressant Market, By Product (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI), Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI), and Other Products), By Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), and Other Depressive Disorders), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In October 2019, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved REYVOW (lasmiditan) an oral medication for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. REYVOW has a unique mechanism of action and is the first and only FDA-approved medicine in a new class of acute treatment for migraine (serotonin (5-HT)1F receptor agonists).

In Februray 2020, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced its intention to spin-off products from its Women’s Health, trusted Legacy Brands, and Biosimilars businesses into a new, yet-to-be-named, independent, publicly traded company. The spinoff will allow both management teams to drive increased responsiveness to the particular needs of their patients and customers and achieve faster growth through focused and fit-for-purpose operating models.

Analyst View:

Rising cases of depression

Depression mostly occurs due to the factors, such as stressful work environment and social isolation which has lead the most toward the growing number of people suffering from depression. The number of people falling victim to depression and related disorders is projected to continue to rise, as a result of stressful work schedule due to technology, indecorous eating habits, increasing isolation from family and loved ones, and the lack of ability to adapt to the fast pace, at which, the world is moving forward. In countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, which are categorized by their rapid-paced economies, the percentage of 'affected population' is quite high in every age group. As per the Office for National Statistics 2017, 1 in every 4 people in the United Kingdom are victim depression. Thus, the growing cases of depression are projected to propel the overall growth of the market studied across the world during the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Antidepressant Market”, By Product (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI), Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI), and Other Products), By Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), and Other Depressive Disorders), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global antidepressant market accounted for US$ 13.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 26.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, depressive disorder, and region.

By product, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), and other products

By depressive disorder, major depressive disorder segment is expected to register for the substantial market share for the target market. The major depressive disorder possible causes includes combination of psychological, biological, and social sources of distress. The major risk factors include significant life changes, family history, certain medications, substance abuse, and chronic health problems. According to National Institute of Mental Health, in 2017, a projected 17.3 million adults in the U.S. had at least one foremost depressive episode.

By region, The North America antidepressants market is the most leading market, owing to the presence of a large patient population suffering from various types of depression and anxiety disorders. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register considerable growth due to several factors such as high occurrence of psychiatric disorders and rapid economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and Australia.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global antidepressant market includes Allergan Plc, Alkermes Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., Lundbeck A/S, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

