UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 30 June 2020 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, the authority implementing the rights of the sole shareholder of the Company, adopted a decision to convert UAB Ignitis Grupė into public limited liability company - AB Ignitis Grupė. It is established in the decision that the registered office, objectives, share capital and the structure of the supervisory and management bodies of the public limited liability company operating after the conversion will not be changed. Also, in the decision the Articles of Association of AB Ignitis Grupė, the public limited liability company operating after the conversion, have been approved.

The conversion of the Company will be considered completed from the moment of registration of the new Articles of Association of AB Ignitis Grupė, the public limited liability company operating after the conversion, in the Register of Legal Entities.

The conversion of the Company is carried out in implementation of the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania about which the Company has announced on 18 March 2020 in the notification on the material event ( link ).