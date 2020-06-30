RESOLUTIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” held on 30 June 2020



1. Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Council and statement of Sworn auditor

To take notice of the reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council and the statement of the sworn auditor of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

2. Approval of Annual report for the year 2019

To approve the following Annual Reports for the year 2019 prepared by the Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” and revised by the Supervisory Council of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”:

1) Annual Report for the year 2019 of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” prepared in accordance with the legislative acts of the Republic of Latvia;

2) Consolidated annual Report for the year 2019 of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

3. Distribution of the profit for the year 2019

Considering that joint stock company “GRINDEKS” has started development of the project “Building of new production facility at Krustpils iela 63, Riga” decision on distribution of the profit for the year 2019 and payment of dividends will be reviewed after approval of this project and attracting of external financing.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

4. Election of the auditor and determination of the remuneration for the auditor

1) To elect SIA „Ernst & Young Baltic” (commercial company license No. 17) as auditor of the Annual Reports of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” for years 2020 and 2021.

2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor of the Annual Reports of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” for the year 2020 cannot exceed EUR 126 300 (one hundred twenty six thousand three hundred euros), not including taxes provided by the legislative acts.

3) To determine the remuneration for the auditor of the Annual Reports of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” for the year 2021 cannot exceed EUR 121 750 (one hundred twenty one thousand seven hundred fifty euros), not including taxes provided by the legislative acts.

4) To assign the Management Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” to conclude the agreement with the elected auditor for audit of years 2020 and 2021.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

5. Election of the Audit Committee and determination of the remuneration for the Audit Committee

1) To elect for the office of the member of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” Audit Committee for the term three years:

Janis Naglis; Uldis Osis; Valdis Garoza.

Voting results: decision is taken by dividing of votes.

2) To determine EUR 3000 monthly remuneration for all Audit Committee members together.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

6. Approval of renumeration policy for the Management Board and the Supervisory Council

To approve the renumeration policy for the Management Board and the Supervisory Council of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” (attached).

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

On behalf of the Management Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”,

Chairman of the Management Board J.Hmelnickis

