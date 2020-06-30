New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Masks Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916769/?utm_source=GNW



Global surgical masks market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global surgical masks market is driven by the increasing pervasiveness of airborne diseases and chronic diseases such as asthma, TB, among others.



Additionally, increase in the levels of air pollution has increased respiratory ailments among the population especially in the Asia-Pacific region in countries like India and China, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus disease, which is a highly communicable disease, has fueled the demand for these masks, thereby propelling the market growth.



The global surgical masks market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, application, company and region.Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into prevention of disease spread and dusty environment.



The prevention of disease spread segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.This can be ascribed to the fact that doctors, surgeons and other medical staff is more susceptible to harmful infections and pathogens in surgery rooms.



Also, they have chances to catch infections from the patients due to cross contamination.Similarly, the patients are also susceptible to infections and diseases.



Hence, this increases the use of surgical masks for prevention of disease spread, thereby driving the growth of segment.



Regionally, the global surgical masks market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global surgical masks market owing to the awareness pertaining to surgical site infections among healthcare professionals in the region.



Major players operating in the global surgical masks market include The 3M Company, Cartel Healthcare, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Halyard Healthcare, Ansell Healthcare, Honeywell International, Johnson and Johnson, Karl Storz, Lac-Mac, Sempermed, DUKAL Corporation, C.R. Bard and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



