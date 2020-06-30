Company announcement no. 04 2020/21

Proceedings at the annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of Matas A/S was held on 30 June 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the offices of Gorrissen Federspiel.



At the general meeting, note was taken of the Board of Directors’ report on the activities of the company during the 2019/20 financial year, the annual report for 2019/20 was approved, and the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were discharged from liability.

The general meeting approved the proposal by the Board of Directors to allocate the result for the 2019/20 financial year to retained earnings.

The general meeting approved the remuneration for 2020/21 to the Board of Directors, including the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the chairman of the Audit Committee.

Lars Vinge Frederiksen, Lars Frederiksen, Signe Trock Hilstrøm, Mette Maix and Birgitte Nielsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Henrik Taudorf Lorensen was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors was authorised by the general meeting to let the company acquire treasury shares for up to 10% of its share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, provided that the company’s holding of treasury shares may at no time exceed 10% of the share capital. The purchase price may not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of purchase.

The general meeting approved the proposal by the Board of Directors to amend Article 5.2 in the Articles of Association regarding update of the standard agenda for the annual general meeting.

The general meeting approved the updated Remuneration Policy proposed by the Board of Directors.

Finally, the chairman of the general meeting was, with a right of substitution, authorised to file the resolutions adopted with the Danish Business Authority.

Immediately following the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Vinge Frederiksen Chairman and Lars Frederiksen Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.





Matas A/S

Lars Vinge Frederiksen

Chairman





For further information, please contact:

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

Tel. +45 48 16 55 48

